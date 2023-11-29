Analysts Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT at $7.67

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
SPRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Shares of SPRB opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.17. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.57.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
