Analyzing FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) & Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) and Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FreightCar America and Aurizon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreightCar America $364.75 million 0.12 -$38.85 million ($1.32) -1.83 Aurizon N/A N/A N/A $0.12 20.21

Aurizon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FreightCar America. FreightCar America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.4% of FreightCar America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Aurizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of FreightCar America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FreightCar America and Aurizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreightCar America -8.45% N/A -5.22% Aurizon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FreightCar America and Aurizon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FreightCar America 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aurizon 0 1 0 0 2.00

FreightCar America currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.62%. Given FreightCar America’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than Aurizon.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars. It also provides railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, and boxcars; and woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company sells used railcars; leases, rebuilds, and converts railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include financial institutions, railroads, and shippers. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore. The company also operates and manages the Central Queensland Coal Network that consists of 2,670 kilometers of track network; and provides various specialist services, such as rail design, engineering, construction, management, and maintenance, as well as supply chain solutions. It serves miners, primary producers, and the industry. The company was formerly known as QR National Limited and changed its name to Aurizon Holdings Limited in December 2012. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

