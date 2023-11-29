Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 6.6 %

AVXL stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

