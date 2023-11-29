AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 3.8%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.89. 1,584,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,811,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,432,000 after buying an additional 383,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 226,080 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,428,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 700,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,453,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,530,000 after purchasing an additional 679,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

