APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of APA worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in APA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

APA Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

