Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.18 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

