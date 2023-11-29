Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,542 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE ADM traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 432,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
