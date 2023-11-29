Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

