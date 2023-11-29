argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $591.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $610.00 to $591.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s current price.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.38.

Shares of ARGX opened at $445.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 0.79. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 339.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after buying an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of argenx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,788,000 after purchasing an additional 340,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

