ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 4.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 60.99 and last traded at 61.14. 4,240,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,364,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at 63.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 62.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 53.61.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

