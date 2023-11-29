ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 35.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in ASML by 25,144.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 36.3% during the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.17.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $689.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.22. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

