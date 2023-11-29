ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $675.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.22. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $266.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.17.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

