Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AC opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $724.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.