Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,223 shares of company stock worth $16,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.