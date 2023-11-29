Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Atlanticus Price Performance
ATLCP stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.
Atlanticus Company Profile
