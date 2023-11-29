AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.69% from the company’s current price.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. 212,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,158. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $59.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $15,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 286,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AtriCure by 366.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 269,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

