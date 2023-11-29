AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

