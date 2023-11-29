Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Somerville Kurt F’s 6th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.7% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 261,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after buying an additional 258,234 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,813,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,681,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.13. The company had a trading volume of 119,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.