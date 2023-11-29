AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,797.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,863.00 to $2,933.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,602.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,573.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,519.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 147.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.