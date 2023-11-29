AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.95% of GEN Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $351,000.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $73,702.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GENK. Benchmark cut their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,850. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.