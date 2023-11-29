AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,186 Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.44% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 21.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 481,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 85,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $183,358.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,629 shares of company stock worth $641,583 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,534. The company has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.64. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

