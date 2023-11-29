AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 18,072 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. OrthoPediatrics accounts for approximately 2.5% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of OrthoPediatrics worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,945,000 after buying an additional 119,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after buying an additional 68,115 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. 20,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,443. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $53.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.94.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.