AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 334,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 3.20% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forza X1 in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Forza X1 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FRZA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Forza X1, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Forza X1 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
About Forza X1
