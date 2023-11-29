AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys New Stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.08% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751,694 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,955,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,396,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,526 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $49,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $49,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $168,370.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,561.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,676 shares of company stock valued at $410,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of XFOR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 403,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,531. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

