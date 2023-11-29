AWM Investment Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,085 shares during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems makes up about 7.2% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 4.54% of Aehr Test Systems worth $53,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after buying an additional 1,312,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 336,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.26 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 2.11. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,957.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

