AWM Investment Company Inc. Cuts Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.84% of American Public Education worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Public Education by 45.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 32,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.82. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

