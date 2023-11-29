AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,014 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.25% of PureTech Health worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureTech Health by 15.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. PureTech Health plc has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

