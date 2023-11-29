AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 5.20% of electroCore worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 2,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.00. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

