AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.79% of Usio worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of USIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 3,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,701. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

