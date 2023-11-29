AWM Investment Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,780 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Citi Trends worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citi Trends by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $201.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.26. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.39). Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,100 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 926,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,426.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 44,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

