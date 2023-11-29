AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 3.29% of Movano worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movano by 860.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movano by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movano by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movano by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Movano Price Performance

Shares of MOVE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 87,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Movano Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.10.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

