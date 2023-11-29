AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155,444 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 4.73% of Profire Energy worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 80,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

