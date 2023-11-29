AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,198,845 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,770. The company has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $77.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

