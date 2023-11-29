AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,277,692 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.76% of EMCORE worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

EMCORE Stock Down 3.0 %

EMKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 59,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.81. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.