AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,034 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.21% of Atomera worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Atomera by 194.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atomera by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Atomera by 150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Atomera by 46.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $49,147.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,379.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,826 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $49,147.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,379.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,242 shares of company stock worth $164,029. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Price Performance

NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $175.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

