AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 972,392 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.42% of DZS worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DZS by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 158,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DZS by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 66,539 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 183.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 552,866 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DZS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 9,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $48.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

