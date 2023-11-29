AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 121,441 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Orthofix Medical worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,154 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $44,404,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,392,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,207,000 after acquiring an additional 348,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,480.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,482. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $417.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

