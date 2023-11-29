AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of NeoGames worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,719,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,275,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,809,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 493,005 shares during the last quarter.

NGMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,565. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

