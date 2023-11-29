AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.48% of Zynex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $784,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zynex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $319.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

