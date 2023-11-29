AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $4.40 Million in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 6.38% of Clene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 35,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,073. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 250,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $102,500.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,911.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Clene Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

