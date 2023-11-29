AWM Investment Company Inc. Lowers Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Nuvation Bio worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 43,408 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 262,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,745. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Nuvation Bio

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

