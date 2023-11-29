AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.50% of Purple Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 2.5 %

PRPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 285,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,654. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

