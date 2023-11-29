AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New $680,000 Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.33% of GrowGeneration as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRWG. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 61,532 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 362,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 196,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,655. The firm has a market cap of $172.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.06. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GrowGeneration

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,163.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

