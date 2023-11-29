AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Progyny by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 59,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,164. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

