AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,177,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.71% of Talkspace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $8,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,594,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 744,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of Talkspace stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 380,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.