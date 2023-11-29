AWM Investment Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,177,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.71% of Talkspace at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $8,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,594,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 744,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Talkspace Price Performance
Shares of Talkspace stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 380,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.13.
Talkspace Company Profile
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Talkspace
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.