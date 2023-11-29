AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 425,000 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 3.05% of Beam Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 48,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.