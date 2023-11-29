AWM Investment Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 3.21% of Backblaze worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Trading Up 4.1 %

BLZE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 173,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $262.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 64.75% and a negative return on equity of 98.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Backblaze

About Backblaze

(Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.