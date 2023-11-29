AWM Investment Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019,876 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.81% of Shapeways worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shapeways by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Shapeways in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of SHPW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 36,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,927. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

