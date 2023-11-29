AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 168,775 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,775 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 6.16% of urban-gro worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in urban-gro by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in urban-gro by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in urban-gro by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UGRO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,906. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.81.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of urban-gro in a report on Friday, September 1st.

urban-gro Profile

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

