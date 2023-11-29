AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 5,842 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Impinj comprises about 4.1% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.24% of Impinj worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.59. 64,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 2.05. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 79,370 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,247,150.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,948,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,039,698.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 186,075 shares of company stock worth $13,648,480 and sold 13,572 shares worth $847,111. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

